Two fries in a row bad for the heart

Eating your Full Irish has quicker impact than thought

Health experts say that eating just two Full Irish breakfasts in a row can be bad for your heart.

The warning comes after doctors found volunteers who ate fry-ups for two consecutive days, showed cells and chemicals linked to cardiac disease.

It's long-known that fatty food like sausages and rashers leave deposits in the arteries.

But the effects appear to kick in faster than first feared.