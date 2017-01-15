Love it? Like it!

Gardai seek witnesses to separate assaults on young men

by Today FM  15th Jan 2017  14:33
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after two separate assaults on young men early this morning.

One was attacked in Bray, County Wicklow, while the other was stabbed in Birr, County Offaly.

 

At around one o'clock this morning emergency services were called to McAuley Drive in Birr.

There they found a man in his mid 20's, who had apparently suffered stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital, while another man in his 20s was arrested.

Gardaí now say they need to hear from witnesses to find out what happened.

They want to hear from anyone who was in the area, or around Townsend Street, New Road or Pound Street between 12.30am and 1.30am this morning.

It's not the only appeal detectives have released today.

Just a short time later - at 1:45am this morning - a young man was found after an apparent assault outside a house in James Everett Park in Bray.

Another man in his 20s was arrested - the victim's since been taken to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin where his condition is described as critical.

Witnesses are also needed to piece together what happened - but there's no suggestion that the two cases are linked.

Anyone with information can call the Garda Confidential Line, 1800 666111

 

