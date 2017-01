House prices up by over 9% last...

U2 fans queuing for tickets for July concert

Thibault Camus AP/Press Association Images

Punters camping out at Ticketmaster since Friday

U2 fans have begun queuing for tickets for the band's Croke Park date, days before they go on sale.

Tickets for U2's Joshua Tree 30 year Anniversary concert in July go on sale tomorrow at 9am.

Some fans have been camping out at Ticketmaster outside Stephen's Green Shopping Centre in Dublin since Friday evening.