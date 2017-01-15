House prices up by over 9% last year

Average national cost of a home is €234,000

House prices increased by more than 9 percent last year.

A survey by the Sunday Business Post shows the average cost of a home in Ireland now stands at around 234-thousand euro

However, house prices around the country can vary greatly - Dublin, which remains the mot expensive place to live, has an average asking price of 379-thousand euro.

Houses in counties Roscommon, Leitrim and Longford came in below the national average at 90-thousand.

Dartry in Dublin 6 is listed as the most expensive place to live in the country, with some properties selling for in excess of 1 million euro.