Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

HECTOR'S SUNDAY SITTING ROOM

16:00 - 19:00
00:00 - 01:00

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

01:00 - 07:00

Overnight

07:00 - 10:00

Sunday Breakfast with Alison Curtis

10:00 - 11:00

The Sunday Business Show

11:00 - 13:00

Neil Delamere's Sunday Best

13:00 - 16:00

Phil Cawley

16:00 - 19:00

Hector's Sunday Sitting Room

19:00 - 00:00

Ed's Songs of Praise

21:00 - 22:00

Songs in the Key of Life

22:00 - 23:59

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

House prices up by over 9% last year

by Today FM  15th Jan 2017  16:57
Today FM image

Average national cost of a home is €234,000

House prices increased by more than 9 percent last year.

A survey by the Sunday Business Post shows the average cost of a home in Ireland now stands at around 234-thousand euro

However, house prices around the country can vary greatly - Dublin, which remains the mot expensive place to live, has an average asking price of 379-thousand euro.

Houses in counties Roscommon, Leitrim and Longford came in below the national average at 90-thousand.

Dartry in Dublin 6 is listed as the most expensive place to live in the country, with some properties selling for in excess of 1 million euro.

 

 

  • Today FM image

    Over 70 countries ask Israelis and Palestinians to restate...

    Today FM image

    House prices up by over 9% last year

    Today FM image

    U2 fans queuing for tickets for July concert

    Today FM image

    Gardai seek witnesses to separate assaults on young men

  • Today FM image

    Dermot & Dave bring a brand new show to Today FM

    Today FM image

    Gift 2017 - Looking Forward.

    Today FM image

    Conor McGregor stars in bizarre American advert for Horse...

    Today FM image

    Should NAMA provide buildings for the homeless?

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos