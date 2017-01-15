House prices up by over 9% last year

Close
House prices increased by more than 9 percent last year.
A survey by the Sunday Business Post shows the average cost of a home in Ireland now stands at around 234-thousand euro
However, house prices around the country can vary greatly - Dublin, which remains the mot expensive place to live, has an average asking price of 379-thousand euro.
Houses in counties Roscommon, Leitrim and Longford came in below the national average at 90-thousand.
Dartry in Dublin 6 is listed as the most expensive place to live in the country, with some properties selling for in excess of 1 million euro.