Over 70 countries ask Israelis and Palestinians to restate commitment to peace

The Minister for Foreign Affairs has warned that the continued expansion of Israeli settlements is "closing the window on a viable two-state solution".
Minister Charlie Flanagan was speaking after a conference in Paris today on the Middle East peace process.
Ireland was among more than 70 countries who called on both Israelis and Palestinians to restate their commitment to a peace settlement.
The Palestinians welcomed the conference, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - who did not attend - has called it "rigged."
Minister Flanagan said while the ultimate solution must be between Israelis and Palestinians, the international community has a role in making in possible.