Over 70 countries ask Israelis and Palestinians to restate commitment to peace

Charlie Flanagan. Image: RollingNews.ie

Minister Charlie Flanagan attends Middle East peace talks in Paris

The Minister for Foreign Affairs has warned that the continued expansion of Israeli settlements is "closing the window on a viable two-state solution".

Minister Charlie Flanagan was speaking after a conference in Paris today on the Middle East peace process.

Ireland was among more than 70 countries who called on both Israelis and Palestinians to restate their commitment to a peace settlement.

The Palestinians welcomed the conference, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - who did not attend - has called it "rigged."

Minister Flanagan said while the ultimate solution must be between Israelis and Palestinians, the international community has a role in making in possible.