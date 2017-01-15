Sinn Féin confirms it will not nominate candidate for Deputy First Minister

File photo

Northern Secretary expected to call election tomorrow

Sinn Féin has announced that it will not be nominating a candidate for the role of deputy first minister tomorrow, when the Stormont Assembly reconvenes.

The Northern Secretary James Brokenshire will have to call an election if Sinn Féin and the DUP fail to put forward candidates for the positions of first and deputy first minister by five o'clock tomorrow evening.

In a press release issued this evening, Sinn Féin Assembly Member Michelle O'Neill called for an election, saying "the people must be allowed to have their say".

She said there is "no longer any basis for credible negotiations to reinstate the institutions" and "we now must move to an election".

The Sinn Fein MLA condemned the Irish government for consigning themselves to "the role of onlooker" and "some sort of impartial referee" - and described this as a "fundamental mistake".

Earlier today, Northern Secretary James Brokenshire said it looked like Stormont was moving towards an election, and expressed concern that it would be divisive and would lead to greater distance between the parties.

He will be responsible for naming an election date, after which parties will have three weeks to form a government.