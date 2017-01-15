Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

OVERNIGHT

01:00 - 05:00
00:00 - 01:00

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Mid Mornings

12:00 - 14:30

Dermot and Dave

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

Sinn Féin confirms it will not nominate candidate for Deputy First Minister

by Today FM  15th Jan 2017  21:41
Today FM image

File photo

Northern Secretary expected to call election tomorrow

Sinn Féin has announced that it will not be nominating a candidate for the role of deputy first minister tomorrow, when the Stormont Assembly reconvenes.

The Northern Secretary James Brokenshire will have to call an election if Sinn Féin and the DUP fail to put forward candidates for the positions of first and deputy first minister by five o'clock tomorrow evening.

 

In a press release issued this evening, Sinn Féin Assembly Member Michelle O'Neill called for an election, saying "the people must be allowed to have their say".

She said there is "no longer any basis for credible negotiations to reinstate the institutions" and "we now must move to an election".

The Sinn Fein MLA condemned the Irish government for consigning themselves to "the role of onlooker" and "some sort of impartial referee" - and described this as a "fundamental mistake".

Earlier today, Northern Secretary James Brokenshire said it looked like Stormont was moving towards an election, and expressed concern that it would be divisive and would lead to greater distance between the parties.

He will be responsible for naming an election date, after which parties will have three weeks to form a government.

  • Today FM image

    Outgoing CIA chief tells Trump to be disciplined in his speech

    Today FM image

    Sinn Féin confirms it will not nominate candidate for Deputy...

    Today FM image

    Woman dies after she was struck by a car in Co Kilkenny

    Today FM image

    Over 70 countries ask Israelis and Palestinians to restate...

  • Today FM image

    Dermot & Dave bring a brand new show to Today FM

    Today FM image

    Gift 2017 - Looking Forward.

    Today FM image

    Conor McGregor stars in bizarre American advert for Horse...

    Today FM image

    Should NAMA provide buildings for the homeless?

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos