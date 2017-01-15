Outgoing CIA chief tells Trump to be disciplined in his speech

Love it? Like it!

Outgoing CIA chief tells Trump to be disciplined in speech

by Today FM  15th Jan 2017  21:51
Today FM image

Picture by Seth Wenig AP/Press Association Images

President-elect described as "outgrageous"

The outgoing CIA director claims Donald Trump doesn't understand Russia and he's condemned his "talking and tweeting".

John Brennan also attacked as "outrageous" - the President-elect's comparison of the US intelligence community to Nazi Germany.

It comes after Donald Trump accused intelligence agencies of bringing to light "fake news" claims that Russia holds a compromising dossier on him.

Speaking to Fox news, Mr Brennan said the President-elect "needs to be very disciplined in what he says publicly".

"If he doesn't have confidence in the intelligence community, what signal does that send to our partners and allies, as well as our adversaries?", said Mr Brennan.

 

