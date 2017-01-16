Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

MID MORNINGS

09:00 - 12:00
00:00 - 01:00

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Mid Mornings

12:00 - 14:30

Dermot and Dave

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

Education Minister To Tackle School Admissions System

by Kim Buckley  16th Jan 2017  06:29
Today FM image

Many children can't access primary school unless they're baptised

Education Minister Richard Bruton is due to announce plans this morning to legislate on the controversial school admissions system.

Under the so-called 'baptism barrier', many children cannot access religious primary schools unless they have been baptised in a Christian faith.

New research by the campaign group EQUATE shows that almost one in four parents of children of school-going age would not have baptised their child if they didn't need it to gain entry to their local school.

EQUATE Executive Director Michael Barron says there is growing momentum across Irish society to remove the baptism barrier:



  • Today FM image

    U2 Fans Are Disgusted After Croke Park Gig Sells Out In Under...

    Today FM image

    Snap election to be called in North today

    Today FM image

    Bus Eireann Workers To Be Briefed On Cost Saving Plans

    Today FM image

    U2 Tickets Go On Sale This Morning

  • Today FM image

    Dermot & Dave bring a brand new show to Today FM

    Today FM image

    Gift 2017 - Looking Forward.

    Today FM image

    Conor McGregor stars in bizarre American advert for Horse...

    Today FM image

    Should NAMA provide buildings for the homeless?

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos