Education Minister To Tackle School Admissions System

Many children can't access primary school unless they're baptised

Education Minister Richard Bruton is due to announce plans this morning to legislate on the controversial school admissions system.

Under the so-called 'baptism barrier', many children cannot access religious primary schools unless they have been baptised in a Christian faith.

New research by the campaign group EQUATE shows that almost one in four parents of children of school-going age would not have baptised their child if they didn't need it to gain entry to their local school.

