U2 Tickets Go On Sale This Morning

They're playing Croke Park in July

Tickets for U2's Joshua Tree 30 year Anniversary concert in Croke Park go on sale at 9 o'clock this morning.

However, some fans have been queuing at Ticketmaster outside Stephen's Green Shopping Centre in Dublin since 4pm on Friday evening.

The band will be playing songs from their iconic Joshua Tree album in Croke Park on the 22nd of July.

Dave Griffith, who's been queuing since 11am on Saturday, says he's never missed any of U2's tours since 1987.