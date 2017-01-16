Love it? Like it!

Bus Eireann Workers To Be Briefed On Cost Saving Plans

by Kim Buckley  16th Jan 2017  07:49
Today FM image

Reports claim the proposals aim to save €8 million

Bus Eireann workers are expected to be updated today on cost saving plans at the company.

Reports claim the proposals, aiming to save up to 8 million euro, will include a ban on staff overtime and an end to the practice of carrying over annual leave.

It emerged last week that a consultant's report had warned shutting down the Expressway service could be the only way to secure Bus Eireann's financial future.

Unite Regional Officer Willie Quigley says difficulties facing Bus Éireann can only be resolved - through a transparent engagement between all stakeholders:

 

