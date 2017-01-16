Love it? Like it!

Snap election to be called in North today

by Gavan Reilly  16th Jan 2017  08:32
Today FM image

Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster speaking to the media at Government Buildings in Dublin about Brexit | Image: Rollingnews.ie

Stormont collapse will add further complications to Brexit.

A snap election will officially be triggered in Northern Ireland today.

The collapse of the Stormont Executive will add further complications to Ireland’s response to Brexit.

Over the weekend British prime minister Theresa May let it be known that she favours a so-called Hard Brexit if that’s what it takes to get the UK out of the EU.

That would mean pulling out of both the EU’s customs union AND the single market - making it much harder to maintain an open border along the North.

Ireland would have hoped to get the North on board to resist that option - but as of this lunchtime, there won’t be a government in Stormont at all.

Today marks the deadline for trying to fill the positions of First and deputy First Minister, after Martin McGuinness's resignation a week ago.

Barring a major last-minute u-turn, Sinn Fein will refuse to return the DUP back into power by nominating someone to serve alongside Arlene Foster.

That will trigger snap elections in six weeks - leaving a major power vacuum just when Brexit is about to begin, and with no certainty that a new government can be formed afterwards.

 

