U2 Fans Are Disgusted After Croke Park Gig Sells Out In Under Ten Minutes

by Alison Healy  16th Jan 2017  10:05
Today FM image

A good way of judging a band's popularity in this country is by looking at how quickly they can sell out Croke Park.

Sticking to this line of thinking it's safe to say U2 are as big as ever in Ireland as they sold out Croker this morning within ten minutes.

Fans have been queuing for up to three days to get their hands on tickets, they weren't about to risk the chance of a computer glitch getting in the way of their U2 experience.

Less than an hour after they went on sale, tickets were being sold on third party websites for more than 13 times the original price.

There'll be disappointed fans around the country singing I still haven't found what I'm looking for all day.

 

