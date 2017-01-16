GAA Calls On Clubs To Get Involved In Health Initiative

Healthy Clubs Project encourages people to live a healthier lifestyle

There are almost the same numbers of GAA clubs across Ireland as there are GPs.

The GAA is encouraging more communities to get involved in their initiative to encourage people to live a healthier lifestyle and avoid trips to the doctor.

Created in 2013, the Healthy Clubs Project aims to transform Ireland’s clubs into healthy hubs, to improve the nation’s physical, social and mental wellbeing.

With 1,600 GAA clubs in existence, and a membership of half a million, it’s hoped that eventually every community will get involved.

Kim Buckley has this report: