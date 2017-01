Blood donation ban lifted for men who have sex with men

[Pixabay]

Campaigners say it's still discriminatory

The lifetime ban on donations from men who have sex with men has been lifted by the Blood Board.



Campaigners are welcoming the move but say it's still discriminatory.





Under the new policy a gay or bisexual man will have to wait one year after having sex before being able to donate blood.



Susan Keogh has been speaking to CEO of GLEN - the Gay and Lesbian Equality Network - Aine Duggan.