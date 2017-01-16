Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

OFF THE CHARTS WITH FERGAL D'ARCY

14:30 - 16:30
00:00 - 01:00

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Mid Mornings

12:00 - 14:30

Dermot and Dave

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

Calling all rugby pundits

by Sinead Spain  16th Jan 2017  15:25
Today FM image

Vacancies for junior commentators


Calling all budding Rugby pundits!!

Aldi is setting up a childrens rugby panel to offer analysis and commentary during the 6 Nations coverage on RTE.

Children aged between 7 and 11 can apply and their comments will be broadcast Live during the ad breaks before, during and after the matches.

 

There will be a casting call in Galway, Cork, and Dublin this weekend or kids can apply to www.aldirugbypanel.ie

 Casting Call Dates, Times & Locations:

  • 21st January 2017, 12-4pm - Donnybrook Stadium, Dublin
  • 21st January 2017, 12-4pm - The Sportsground, Galway
  • 22nd January 2017, 12-4pm - Irish Independent Park, Cork

 

*RBS 6 Nations Fixtures:

  • 4th February 2017 – Scotland v Ireland at BT Murrayfield
  • 11th February 2017 – Italy v Ireland at Stadio Olimpico
  • 25th February 2017 – Ireland v France at Aviva Stadium
  • 10th March 2017 – Wales v Ireland at Principality Stadium
  • 18th March 2017 – Ireland v England at Aviva Stadium

 

 

  • Today FM image

    Calling all rugby pundits

    Today FM image

    Plans announced to reform school admissions

    Today FM image

    Body of 16 year old boy found in Cork

    Today FM image

    Blood donation ban lifted for men who have sex with men

  • Today FM image

    Dermot & Dave bring a brand new show to Today FM

    Today FM image

    Gift 2017 - Looking Forward.

    Today FM image

    Conor McGregor stars in bizarre American advert for Horse...

    Today FM image

    Should NAMA provide buildings for the homeless?

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos