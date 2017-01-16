Calling all rugby pundits
by Sinead Spain
16th Jan 2017
15:25
Vacancies for junior commentators
Calling all budding Rugby pundits!!
Aldi is setting up a childrens rugby panel to offer analysis and commentary during the 6 Nations coverage on RTE.
Children aged between 7 and 11 can apply and their comments will be broadcast Live during the ad breaks before, during and after the matches.
There will be a casting call in Galway, Cork, and Dublin this weekend or kids can apply to www.aldirugbypanel.ie
Casting Call Dates, Times & Locations:
- 21st January 2017, 12-4pm - Donnybrook Stadium, Dublin
- 21st January 2017, 12-4pm - The Sportsground, Galway
- 22nd January 2017, 12-4pm - Irish Independent Park, Cork
*RBS 6 Nations Fixtures:
- 4th February 2017 – Scotland v Ireland at BT Murrayfield
- 11th February 2017 – Italy v Ireland at Stadio Olimpico
- 25th February 2017 – Ireland v France at Aviva Stadium
- 10th March 2017 – Wales v Ireland at Principality Stadium
- 18th March 2017 – Ireland v England at Aviva Stadium