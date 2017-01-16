Calling all rugby pundits

Aldi is setting up a childrens rugby panel to offer analysis and commentary during the 6 Nations coverage on RTE.

Children aged between 7 and 11 can apply and their comments will be broadcast Live during the ad breaks before, during and after the matches.

There will be a casting call in Galway, Cork, and Dublin this weekend or kids can apply to www.aldirugbypanel.ie

Casting Call Dates, Times & Locations:

21 st January 2017, 12-4pm - Donnybrook Stadium, Dublin

January 2017, 12-4pm - Donnybrook Stadium, Dublin 21 st January 2017, 12-4pm - The Sportsground, Galway

January 2017, 12-4pm - The Sportsground, Galway 22nd January 2017, 12-4pm - Irish Independent Park, Cork

*RBS 6 Nations Fixtures: