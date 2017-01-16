Five men jailed for killing Dale Creighton

Close
Five men have been jailed for the manslaughter of Dale Creighton who was beaten to death on a footbridge in Tallaght on New Years Day 2014
A single mother of one from the area was jailed for one year for violent disorder and another man received a fully suspended sentence for possession of a knife.
The court heard Mr. Creighton was chased to the bridge where he was repeatedly kicked and punched on suspicion of stealing a mobile phone.
The five who admitted killing him were handed sentences of between three and seven a half years in prison.
Helena Darcy, a family friend of the Creightons, gave this reaction on their behalf afterwards:
VIDEO Family of Dale Creighton give their reaction to sentences handed down to those who played a part in his death in Tallaght in Jan 2014 pic.twitter.com/hV4eFiKyQ4— Frank Greaney (@FrankGreaney) January 16, 2017
Speaking after sentencing, Detective Superintendent Brian Sutton said the thoughts of the investigation team were with the family and freinds of Mr. Creighton;