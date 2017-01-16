Love it? Like it!

Five men jailed for killing Dale Creighton

by Juliette Gash  16th Jan 2017  15:50
Today FM image

Memorials on the pedestrian footbridge where Dale Creighton was seriously assaulted on New Year's morning 2014 | Image: RollingNews.ie

But family criticises length of some sentences

Five men have been jailed for the manslaughter of Dale Creighton who was beaten to death on a footbridge in Tallaght on New Years Day 2014

A single mother of one from the area was jailed for one year for violent disorder and another man received a fully suspended sentence for possession of a knife.

Today FM Image

The court heard Mr. Creighton was chased to the bridge where he was repeatedly kicked and punched on suspicion of stealing a mobile phone.

Today FM Image

The five who admitted killing him were handed sentences of between three and seven a half years in prison.

Helena Darcy, a family friend of the Creightons, gave this reaction on their behalf afterwards:

Speaking after sentencing, Detective Superintendent Brian Sutton said the thoughts of the investigation team were with the family and freinds of Mr. Creighton;

