Five men jailed for killing Dale Creighton

Memorials on the pedestrian footbridge where Dale Creighton was seriously assaulted on New Year's morning 2014 | Image: RollingNews.ie

But family criticises length of some sentences

Five men have been jailed for the manslaughter of Dale Creighton who was beaten to death on a footbridge in Tallaght on New Years Day 2014



A single mother of one from the area was jailed for one year for violent disorder and another man received a fully suspended sentence for possession of a knife.





The court heard Mr. Creighton was chased to the bridge where he was repeatedly kicked and punched on suspicion of stealing a mobile phone.





The five who admitted killing him were handed sentences of between three and seven a half years in prison.



Helena Darcy, a family friend of the Creightons, gave this reaction on their behalf afterwards:



VIDEO Family of Dale Creighton give their reaction to sentences handed down to those who played a part in his death in Tallaght in Jan 2014 pic.twitter.com/hV4eFiKyQ4 — Frank Greaney (@FrankGreaney) January 16, 2017

Speaking after sentencing, Detective Superintendent Brian Sutton said the thoughts of the investigation team were with the family and freinds of Mr. Creighton;