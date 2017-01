Wife of Orlando nightclub killer arrested

Image: John Raoux / AP/Press Association Images

Noor Salman expected to face obstruction of justice charge

The wife of the man behind the Orlando nightclub shooting, which killed 49 people, has been arrested by the FBI.



It is understood Noor Salman is facing several charges, including obstruction of justice.

She is to appear in court in Oakland in California tomorrow.



Her husband Omar Mateen was shot dead following a three-hour stand off with police after the attack last June.