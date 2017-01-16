Last man on the moon dies, aged...

2 women die in Co Louth crash

File photo: RollingNews.ie

Women knocked down on Dublin-Derry road

Two women have died in a traffic accident in County Louth.



Gardaí say two female pedestrians were killed in the collision at around 6.30pm on the main Dublin to Derry road at Hunterstown, south of Ardee.

It is reported the women were struck by a vehicle as they were crossing the road, after getting off a bus.

Their bodies have been removed from the scene.

Gardaí have sealed off the road for a forensic crash examination.

The road is expected to remain closed overnight and tomorrow (Tuesday).