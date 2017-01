Last man on the moon dies, aged 82

Gene Cernan led the final Apollo mission in 1972

The last man to walk on the moon has died.



NASA astronaut Gene Cernan was 82.



He was the second American to have walked in space.



He was also commander of the last Apollo mission to the moon, in December 1972.





He had the distinction of being the last man to have left his footprints on the moon's surface.



He logged more than five hundred hours in space, of which more than seventy three were spent on the lunar surface.