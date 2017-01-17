BREXIT and Stormont To Dominate Dail Agenda

Theresa May will outline her BREXIT strategy Later

The Dáil returns from its Christmas recess today - with Brexit and Northern Ireland expected to dominate the agenda.

TDs will gather just as Theresa May gives a long-awaited speech outlining her agenda for the Brexit talks.

The Dáil’s back this afternoon after a full month of recess - and while Brexit has long been on the agenda, it will be front and centre today.

The collapse of the Stormont Executive and the snap election due in March means there is now another element of uncertainty as to how Brexit will unfold.

It certainly means there are fewer allies for Ireland to rely on, when the campaign to retain the open border with the North does begin.

But the level of uncertainty could rise or fall dramatically, depending on the contents of a landmark speech from Britain’s prime minister today.

After months of dithering, Theresa May is finally expected to outline exactly what sort of relationship Britain wants to have with Europe once it’s left.

That wishlist will become the starting position for two years of difficult and crucial talks.