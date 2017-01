Gardai Investigate Shooting In Dublin

A man relieved non life-threatening injuries

Gardai are investigating a shooting in Dublin late last night in which a man was injured.

It happened in a garden outside a house off Balbutcher Lane in Ballymun at around 11 o'clock.

It's understood a number of shots were fired and the victim suffered a graze to his head and a leg wound.

He was rushed to the Mater hospital in Dublin city centre where his condition is not believed to be life threatening.