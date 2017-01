Main Suspect In New Year's Nightclub Attack In Istanbul Arrested

He was captured in the city

Turkish police have arrested the main suspect in the New Year's Eve attack on a nightclub in Istanbul after a huge manhunt.

Abdulkadir Masharipov is believed to have carried out the terrorist attack which left 39 people dead.

The Uzbek national is said to have been caught in a district of the Turkish city.

Journalist Dorian Jones is in Istanbul, he says the suspect was not alone when he was captured: