More Than Half Of Young People Are Worried About How They Look

Social Media is a major factor

More than half of young people regularly worry about how they look - with many admitting they would do whatever it takes to look good.

According to a new study, 11-16 year olds spend hours getting ready to take a picture to post online - and use editing tools to change how they look.

The study based on a poll of over 2,000 secondary school pupils, found that 79% said their looks were important to them - with more that half worrying about it.

According to the poll many students admitted that would do whatever it takes to look good with some considering a diet, protein shakes or even plastic surgery.

Kim Buckley has this report:

For more advice log on to spunout.ie or bodywhys.ie