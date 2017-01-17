Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

OFF THE CHARTS WITH FERGAL D'ARCY

14:30 - 16:30
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Mid Mornings

12:00 - 14:30

Dermot and Dave

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

More Than Half Of Young People Are Worried About How They Look

by Kim Buckley  17th Jan 2017  12:08
Today FM image

Social Media is a major factor

More than half of young people regularly worry about how they look - with many admitting they would do whatever it takes to look good.

According to a new study, 11-16 year olds spend hours getting ready to take a picture to post online - and use editing tools to change how they look.

pictures kim kardashian kuwtk jail kris jenner

The study based on a poll of over 2,000 secondary school pupils, found that 79% said their looks were important to them - with more that half worrying about it.

According to the poll many students admitted that would do whatever it takes to look good with some considering a diet, protein shakes or even plastic surgery.

Kim Buckley has this report:

For more advice log on to spunout.ie or bodywhys.ie

 

  • Today FM image

    'Not to return home is just so tragic'

    Today FM image

    Theresa May confirms plan for 'hard Brexit'

    Today FM image

    More Than Half Of Young People Are Worried About How They Look

    Today FM image

    WANTED: Join Our Award-Winning Programming Department

  • Today FM image

    Dermot & Dave bring a brand new show to Today FM

    Today FM image

    Gift 2017 - Looking Forward.

    Today FM image

    Conor McGregor stars in bizarre American advert for Horse...

    Today FM image

    Should NAMA provide buildings for the homeless?

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos