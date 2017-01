'Not to return home is just so tragic'

Tributes paid to 'lovely ladies' killed in Louth crash

Gardai in Co. Louth are appealing for witnesses to a collision which claimed the lives of two women yesterday evening.

The women, who were first cousins, have been named locally as 79 year old Josie Duff and 70 year old Kathy McDonald.

There was a 15 percent increase in the number of fatalities on our roads last year – with one in five a pedestrian.

Juliette Gash reports from Ardee;

187 people died on the roads last year, up from 162 in 2015.