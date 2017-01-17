'Not to return home is just...

The Wrong Ivanka

Trump makes mistake

A woman from Brighton in England got an unusual surprise when she was tagged in a tweet from President-elect Donald Trump.

Mr Trump tagged another user's profile while praising his daughter Ivanka.

At 9:00 P.M. @CNN, of all places, is doing a Special Report on my daughter, Ivanka. Considering it is CNN, can't imagine it will be great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2017

In response, Ivanka Majic - from Brighton - urged Mr Trump to be more careful on Twitter and to spend 'more time learning about climate change'.