The Wrong Ivanka

A woman from Brighton in England got an unusual surprise when she was tagged in a tweet from President-elect Donald Trump.
Mr Trump tagged another user's profile while praising his daughter Ivanka.
At 9:00 P.M. @CNN, of all places, is doing a Special Report on my daughter, Ivanka. Considering it is CNN, can't imagine it will be great!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2017
"@drgoodspine: @realDonaldTrump @Ivanka Trump is great, a woman with real character and class."— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2017
In response, Ivanka Majic - from Brighton - urged Mr Trump to be more careful on Twitter and to spend 'more time learning about climate change'.
@realDonaldTrump @drgoodspine And you're a man with great responsibilities. May I suggest more care on Twitter and more time learning about #climatechange. pic.twitter.com/kBMEGZYtig— Ivanka Majic (@ivanka) January 17, 2017