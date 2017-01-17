Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

THE LAST WORD WITH MATT COOPER

16:30 - 19:00
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Mid Mornings

12:00 - 14:30

Dermot and Dave

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

The Wrong Ivanka

by Susan Keogh  17th Jan 2017  14:47
Today FM image

Trump makes mistake

A woman from Brighton in England got an unusual surprise when she was tagged in a tweet from President-elect Donald Trump.

Mr Trump tagged another user's profile while praising his daughter Ivanka.

 

 Today FM Image

In response, Ivanka Majic - from Brighton - urged Mr Trump to be more careful on Twitter and to spend 'more time learning about climate change'.

 

  • Today FM image

    Woman goes on trial for murder of boyfriend at their Dublin...

    Today FM image

    Supergrass "In It For The Money" | Classic Album Of...

    Today FM image

    Arrest in connection with Tullamore Gym Shooting

    Today FM image

    Ibrahim Halawa trial postponed AGAIN

  • Today FM image

    Dermot & Dave bring a brand new show to Today FM

    Today FM image

    Gift 2017 - Looking Forward.

    Today FM image

    Conor McGregor stars in bizarre American advert for Horse...

    Today FM image

    Should NAMA provide buildings for the homeless?

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos