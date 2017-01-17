Renewed appeal for witnesses to a murder in Dublin 10 years ago.

Michael Gallagher stabbed to death in Tallaght in unprovoked attack



Gardai have renewed their appeal for witnesses to a murder in Tallaght, in Dublin 10 years ago.

Michael Gallagher was stabbed to death in an unprovoked attack at his home on Tymonville Road on the 18th of January 2007.

On the night he died the 60 year old and his partner Sally Rodgers were at home when she answered a knock on the door at 10:06. Two masked men entered the house armed with a hammer and a knife and went to the kitchen where they brutally assaulted and stabbed Michael before leaving on foot. Sally was also injured in the viscous attack.

To date no motive has been established for the murder of the separated father of five who is originally from Mohill in Co Leitrim.

On the eve of the 10th anniversary of his murder Gardai are renewing their appeal for witnesses. They are particularly appealing to anyone who may not have come forward at the time of Michael's murder but may, with the passge of time, now feel comfortable doing so.

They are also asking for anyone who noticed two men on the roadway near Michael Gallaghers home at 49 Tymonville Road around 10m o'clock on the evening or any unusual activity observed in the Tymonville area on the evening of 18th January 2007, to contact them