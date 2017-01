Ibrahim Halawa trial postponed AGAIN

Ibrahim Halawa's trial in Egypt has been delayed for the 18th time.

The Dubliner - who turned 21 last month - has now spent almost 3 and a half years in jail after being arrested during a protest in Cairo in August 2013.

Last week a group of TD's were in Egypt to call for him to be freed.

The mass trial has now been scheduled for the 7th of February.

Amnesty International has declared him a Prisoner of Conscience and has called for his immediate and unconditional release.