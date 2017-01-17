Woman goes on trial for murder...

Arrest in connection with Tullamore Gym Shooting

33 year old detained this morning

A 33 year-old man has been arrested as part of an investigation into an attempted shooting in Co Offaly almost four years ago.

It happened on the 30th of May 2013, when a man dressed in military clothing and a balaclava entered a sports gym in Tullamore and attempted to fire a number of shots at another man.

The gun failed to discharge and he fled the scene.

The man made his escape in a car which was later found burnt out at a nearby cemetery.

No one was injured during the incident.

During an operation in Tullamore this morning, a 33-year-old man was arrested by Gardaí as part of the investigation.

He is currently detained at Tullamore Garda Station.



