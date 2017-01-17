Arrest in connection with Tullamore Gym Shooting

Close
A 33 year-old man has been arrested as part of an investigation into an attempted shooting in Co Offaly almost four years ago.
It happened on the 30th of May 2013, when a man dressed in military clothing and a balaclava entered a sports gym in Tullamore and attempted to fire a number of shots at another man.
The gun failed to discharge and he fled the scene.
The man made his escape in a car which was later found burnt out at a nearby cemetery.
No one was injured during the incident.
During an operation in Tullamore this morning, a 33-year-old man was arrested by Gardaí as part of the investigation.
He is currently detained at Tullamore Garda Station.