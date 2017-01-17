Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

THE LAST WORD WITH MATT COOPER

16:30 - 19:00
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Mid Mornings

12:00 - 14:30

Dermot and Dave

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

Woman goes on trial for murder of boyfriend at their Dublin home

by Today FM  17th Jan 2017  16:30
Today FM image

Norma Philips denies stabbing Stefan Neanu

A Dublin murder trial has heard that a woman accused of killing her boyfriend repeatedly told Gardaí she was acting in self-defence.

Norma Philips denies stabbing Stefan Neanu at her home on Phibsboro Road in Dublin 7.

The court heard that just after 11pm on the night of April 11th 2015, Gardaí received a 999 call from Norma Philips who said someone had been stabbed at her home.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and she is alleged to have said: “No Gardaí, just ambulance” when they arrived.

Her boyfriend Stefan Neanu was still alive and managed to stand up before being helped out to the ambulance.

He died in hospital from a single stab wound to the chest in the early hours of the following day.

In his opening address for the prosecution, Denis Vaughan Buckley SC told the jury they will hear evidence of the couple being at a party in a nearby flat that night.

He said they will also hear about her initial claims that a masked man had knocked on the door and stabbed her boyfriend when he answered it.

Forensic evidence will also show, he said, that blood found on the suspected murder weapon was a match for Mr. Neanu and that the defence of self-defence would be a feature of the trial.

 

  • Today FM image

    Woman goes on trial for murder of boyfriend at their Dublin...

    Today FM image

    Supergrass "In It For The Money" | Classic Album Of...

    Today FM image

    Arrest in connection with Tullamore Gym Shooting

    Today FM image

    Ibrahim Halawa trial postponed AGAIN

  • Today FM image

    Dermot & Dave bring a brand new show to Today FM

    Today FM image

    Gift 2017 - Looking Forward.

    Today FM image

    Conor McGregor stars in bizarre American advert for Horse...

    Today FM image

    Should NAMA provide buildings for the homeless?

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos