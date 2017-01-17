Woman goes on trial for murder of boyfriend at their Dublin home

Norma Philips denies stabbing Stefan Neanu

A Dublin murder trial has heard that a woman accused of killing her boyfriend repeatedly told Gardaí she was acting in self-defence.

Norma Philips denies stabbing Stefan Neanu at her home on Phibsboro Road in Dublin 7.

The court heard that just after 11pm on the night of April 11th 2015, Gardaí received a 999 call from Norma Philips who said someone had been stabbed at her home.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and she is alleged to have said: “No Gardaí, just ambulance” when they arrived.

Her boyfriend Stefan Neanu was still alive and managed to stand up before being helped out to the ambulance.

He died in hospital from a single stab wound to the chest in the early hours of the following day.

In his opening address for the prosecution, Denis Vaughan Buckley SC told the jury they will hear evidence of the couple being at a party in a nearby flat that night.

He said they will also hear about her initial claims that a masked man had knocked on the door and stabbed her boyfriend when he answered it.

Forensic evidence will also show, he said, that blood found on the suspected murder weapon was a match for Mr. Neanu and that the defence of self-defence would be a feature of the trial.