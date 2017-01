Theresa May could give address to Dail

British PM due to visit later this month

Moves are underway to invite the British prime minister to address the Dáil later this month.



Theresa May is already due to visit Dublin in the next two weeks to meet Enda Kenny for discussions on Brexit.



But the Dáil's Ceann Comhairle - acting on a suggestion from the Green Party - has invited Mrs May to address TDs as well.



Enda Kenny says he'll examine whether a visit can be squeezed into his counterpart's schedule: