Two children critical after Antrim crash

File photo

Boy and girl knocked down near Randalstown

The PSNI says two children are in a critical condition after they were knocked down near Randalstown Co Antrim.

The collision occurred in a rural area on Staffordstown Road at around 4.40pm this afternoon.

The boy and girl were hit by a white Audi A3 car, which remained at the scene.

Roads in the area remain closed and diversions are in place.

Police are appealing for witnesses.