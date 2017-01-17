Ibrahim Halawa says his hope was restored by TDs visit

Dubliner's trial delayed for 18th time

Ibrahim Halawa is facing a further wait in prison, after his trial in Egypt was delayed for the 18th time today.

However, he says his hope has been restored by the recent visit of a cross-party Oireachtas delegation.

In a letter, the 21 year old Dubliner thanked the politicians for travelling to see him and for their concern for his health.

The Foreign Affairs Minister and the human rights group, Amnesty, say the mass trial has now been scheduled for the 14th of February.

Charlie Flanagan says there appears to be some progress in the trial at today's hearing, after a number of witnesses were called and questioned.

Minister Flanagan says he hopes this indicates that the trial is now moving forward.

The Dubliner has now spent almost 3 and a half years in jail after being arrested during a protest in Cairo in August 2013.