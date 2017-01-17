Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

THE PAUL MCLOONE SHOW

21:00 - 23:59
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Mid Mornings

12:00 - 14:30

Dermot and Dave

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

Ibrahim Halawa says his hope was restored by TDs visit

by Today FM  17th Jan 2017  21:29
Today FM image

Dubliner's trial delayed for 18th time

Ibrahim Halawa is facing a further wait in prison, after his trial in Egypt was delayed for the 18th time today.

However, he says his hope has been restored by the recent visit of a cross-party Oireachtas delegation.

In a letter, the 21 year old Dubliner thanked the politicians for travelling to see him and for their concern for his health.

Today FM Image

The Foreign Affairs Minister and the human rights group, Amnesty, say the mass trial has now been scheduled for the 14th of February.

Charlie Flanagan says there appears to be some progress in the trial at today's hearing, after a number of witnesses were called and questioned.

Minister Flanagan says he hopes this indicates that the trial is now moving forward.

The Dubliner has now spent almost 3 and a half years in jail after being arrested during a protest in Cairo in August 2013.

 

  • Today FM image

    Obama commutes Chelsea Manning jail term

    Today FM image

    Ibrahim Halawa says his hope was restored by TDs visit

    Today FM image

    Two children critical after Antrim crash

    Today FM image

    Theresa May could give address to Dail

  • Today FM image

    Dermot & Dave bring a brand new show to Today FM

    Today FM image

    Gift 2017 - Looking Forward.

    Today FM image

    Conor McGregor stars in bizarre American advert for Horse...

    Today FM image

    Should NAMA provide buildings for the homeless?

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos