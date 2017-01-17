Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

THE PAUL MCLOONE SHOW

21:00 - 23:59
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Mid Mornings

12:00 - 14:30

Dermot and Dave

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

Obama commutes Chelsea Manning jail term

by Today FM  17th Jan 2017  22:07
Today FM image

US soldier gave classified material to Wikileaks

US President Barack Obama has commuted the 35 year sentence being served by Chelsea Manning, for leaking documents to Wikileaks in 2010.

The 29 year old transgender army private, who was born Bradley Manning, will be released in May.

She was found guilty of providing more than 700,000 documents, diplomatic cables, videos and battlefield accounts to the whistleblowing website, in what is believed to be the largest breach of classified materials in US history.

Manning is being held at the Fort Leavenworth military prison in Kansas.

  • Today FM image

    Obama commutes Chelsea Manning jail term

    Today FM image

    Ibrahim Halawa says his hope was restored by TDs visit

    Today FM image

    Two children critical after Antrim crash

    Today FM image

    Theresa May could give address to Dail

  • Today FM image

    Dermot & Dave bring a brand new show to Today FM

    Today FM image

    Gift 2017 - Looking Forward.

    Today FM image

    Conor McGregor stars in bizarre American advert for Horse...

    Today FM image

    Should NAMA provide buildings for the homeless?

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos