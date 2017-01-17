Ibrahim Halawa says his hope was...

Obama commutes Chelsea Manning jail term

US soldier gave classified material to Wikileaks

US President Barack Obama has commuted the 35 year sentence being served by Chelsea Manning, for leaking documents to Wikileaks in 2010.

The 29 year old transgender army private, who was born Bradley Manning, will be released in May.

She was found guilty of providing more than 700,000 documents, diplomatic cables, videos and battlefield accounts to the whistleblowing website, in what is believed to be the largest breach of classified materials in US history.

Manning is being held at the Fort Leavenworth military prison in Kansas.