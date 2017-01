Obama Reduces Chelsea Manning's Sentence

It could mean Julian Assange will accept extradition to Sweden

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is apparently standing by his promise to accept extradition to Sweden if Chelsea Manning was freed.

The former soldier will be released in May after President Obama reduced her prison sentence for leaking Army secrets.

Mr Assange - who's holed up at Ecuador's embassy in London - has thanked campaigners on Twitter.

Mr Obama has shortened more than 200 other sentences and pardoned 64 people just days before he steps down.