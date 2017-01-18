Love it? Like it!

Man Dies And Daughter Injured After They Were Knocked Down

by Kim Buckley  18th Jan 2017  06:25
Today FM image

It happened on the Newcastle Road in Lucan

A man has died and his daughter has been injured after they were knocked down in Dublin last night.

The pair were walking on the Newcastle Road in Lucan when they were hit by an SUV just before nine o'clock.

Both of them were taken to hospital for treatment, but the man in his late 60's was later pronounced dead.

His 17 year old daughter's injuries are not life-threatening.

A forensic collision investigation was carried out at the scene and the road has re-opened.

The man is the fourth pedestrian to be killed over the past four days. A woman in her 60s died after she was struck by a car in Kilkenny on Sunday.

On Monday, two women in their 60s were killed as they were crossing the road at Hunterstown in Louth.

 

