IFA To March On Leinster House Calling For Fund For Tillage Farmers

Many grain farmers weren't able to harvest crops last Autumn

The Irish Farmers' Association will march on Leinster House this afternoon, calling for the Government to set up a crisis fund for tillage farmers.

Many grain farmers, in the west and south of the country, weren't able to harvest their crops last autumn after a prolonged period of wet weather destroyed their produce.

Fianna Fáil is bringing a motion before the Dáil today, urging the Government to pay subsidies to affected farmers.