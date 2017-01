Men Are More Likely To Cry At...

Major Increase In Men Wearing Fake Tan

Hughie Maughan eat your heart out

It turns out Hughie Maughan isn't alone, the number of men using fake tan in 2016 has had a major increase!

One in seven men used fake tan in the past 12 months - rising to one in four in the under 25's category.

It turns out men under 25 are more likely to visit a tanning salon than women.

Reality TV stars such as Rylan Clark, Mark Wright and now Hughie Maughan have been credited with fueling the trend.