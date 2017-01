Men Are More Likely To Cry At Work Than Women

After a performance review

Men take performance reviews at work harder than women and are more likely to cry afterwards.

25 percent of men broke down in tears after speaking to their boss about how they were doing at work.

However just 18 percent of women welled up following their review.

The study suggests men have a harder time when their egos are damaged than women.

The poll says 1 in 5 people quit after their performance review.