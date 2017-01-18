Men Are More Likely To Cry At...

Man beaten and assaulted before being deliberately hit by a car

Gardai launch a murder investigation into Lucan death



Gardai are investigating the murder of a man in his 30's in Lucan in Dublin last night.

It's understood shots were fired in the window of a house in Ronanstown at around 4 am.

An occupant of the house came outside and pursed a number of people in a car to the Glebe area of Lucan.

A row broke out and the man was beaten and assaulted before being hit by a car.

He was taken from the scene to James Connolly Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Garda forensics at scene in Lucan where man was run over by silver Mazda. It's after shots were fired at house in Ronanstown @TodayFMNews pic.twitter.com/uuP1JnNlz3 — Juliette Gash (@JulietteGash) January 18, 2017

Gardai have sealed off an area of the Glebe in Lucan,

These locals spoke of their shock at the news.