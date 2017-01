Man beaten and assaulted before...

Rugby player's killer loses appeal

Shane Geoghegan killed in Limerick in 2008



Barry Doyle has lost his Supreme Court appeal over the murder of Shane Geoghegan.

The rugby player was killed in a case of mistaken identity in Limerick in November 2008.

Mr Doyle was found guilty in 2012 by a jury at the Central Criminal Court and sentenced to life in prison.

He was granted leave to appeal the ruling to the six judge supreme court last June.

This morning it ruled his conviction would stand.