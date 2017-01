Department denies 'burying' homeless stats

November figures posted online over Christmas break

The top civil servant at the Department of Housing has denied trying to bury poor figures on the homelessness crisis.



It's after the November figures for homelessness were posted on the Department's website the day before New Year's Eve.



Sinn Fein's Eoin Ó Broin said other figures were usually posted alongside a press release from Minister Simon Coveney.



But secretary general John McCarthy says there's no attempt to hide figures from the public: