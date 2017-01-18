Enda defends Ross over hard-hitting report

File photo. Image: RollingNews.ie

Minister still hasn't seen crucial Bus Eireann document

Enda Kenny has been forced into a vigorous defence of transport minister Shane Ross.

It's after the Taoiseach admitted Ross hadn't yet seen a hard-hitting report from Grant Thornton into the future of bus services.

The report was leaked to the press last week and has been circulated within the opposition ranks - but has yet to make its way into the hands of the minister responsible for the brief.

It led Fianna Fail to ask how the minister had briefed the cabinet on Bus Eireann issues yesterday.

Transport spokesman Robert Troy even said he had left a copy of the report in Shane Ross's Dáil postbox.

But Enda Kenny says the report belongs to Bus Eireann - and defended his under-fire minister:

Our political correspondent Gavan Reilly reports: