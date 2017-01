Man (36) murdered in Lucan, West Dublin

Altercation followed shots fired in Ronanstown

A 36 year old man has been murdered in West Dublin following an altercation overnight.





The fight broke out in Lucan a short time after shots were fired at a house in nearby Ronanstown.



The victim has been named locally as 36 year old Neil Reilly, from Lucan.



Juliette Gash reports from Lucan;



Superintendent Dermot Mann briefed the media on the details that unfolded in west Dublin overnight;