Man charged with Gareth Hutch's murder

The scene outside Avondale House following Gareth Hutch's murder | Photo: RollingNews.ie

Remanded in custody for a week

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Gareth Hutch.

The nephew of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch, was shot dead outside his home at Avondale House on North Cumberland Street in Dublin’s north inner city on May 24th last year.

It’s believed he was the seventh victim of a feud described at a previous court hearing by Judge Anthony Halpin as “cold-blooded”.

Thomas Fox of Rutland Court, Dublin 1 was brought to court after being charged with Mr. Hutch’s murder.

Judge Victor Blake heard the 29-year-old said “not guilty” when the charge was first put to him.

He was previously charged with possession of a handgun at the scene the day before the alleged murder but that was struck out today following an application by his solicitor.

Bail can only be applied for before the High Court so he was remanded in custody for a week.