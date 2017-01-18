Tillage farmers call for crisis fund

Crops devastated by weather on west coast

Scores of farmers are protesting outside Government Buildings to call for a crisis fund for tillage farmers.

Farmers along the west coast from Donegal to Cork suffered devastating crop losses due to poor weather during the harvest.

The IFA says 245 farmers they polled lost over 4 million in grain and straw.

These farmers told us why they’re protesting;

Addressing a protest by tillage farmers outside Leinster House today, IFA President Joe Healy said the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed cannot turn his back on tillage farmers who are facing severe financial difficulties arising from crop losses of over €4m during last year’s harvest.

The IFA has conducted a survey of the losses for growers in the affected regions. The total losses for 245 farmers polled come to €4.105m, which is made up of €3.032m on grain and €1.073 on straw.