Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

THE LAST WORD WITH MATT COOPER

16:30 - 19:00
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Mid Mornings

12:00 - 14:30

Dermot and Dave

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

'Atypical' BSE case discovered in dead cow

by Gavan Reilly  18th Jan 2017  17:08
Today FM image

Government confirms disease found in carcass of 18-year-old cow

The Department of Agriculture has confirmed a case of BSE - sometimes known as 'mad cow disease' - this evening.

The case of what is being referred to as "atypical BSE" was identified in a cow at an undisclosed location, thought to be in County Galway.

The animal in question was 18 years old and had already died when its carcass was being tested at a Department facility.

The Department of Agriculture however says there's no health risk as a result, and that the animal had already been excluded from the food chain. Its carcass will be incinerated.

It also says that because the case was 'atypical' it will not have any impact on Ireland's risk status or control status.

While there have been between two and 11 cases of BSE diagnosed per year in Ireland in recent years, this is only the third time since 2002 that an 'atypical' case has been logged.

Atypical BSE differs from the 'classical' BSE, prevalent in the 1990s, in that it occurs spontaneously.

There is no risk to any other animals as BSE does not transfer horizontally from animal to animal.

  • Today FM image

    How's my hair?

    Today FM image

    Halligan: If FF care about cath lab, call an election

    Today FM image

    Listen | Nouvelle Vague #TheMcLooneSessions

    Today FM image

    'Atypical' BSE case discovered in dead cow

  • Today FM image

    Dermot & Dave bring a brand new show to Today FM

    Today FM image

    Gift 2017 - Looking Forward.

    Today FM image

    Conor McGregor stars in bizarre American advert for Horse...

    Today FM image

    Should NAMA provide buildings for the homeless?

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos