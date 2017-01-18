Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

THE LAST WORD WITH MATT COOPER

16:30 - 19:00
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Mid Mornings

12:00 - 14:30

Dermot and Dave

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

Halligan: If FF care about cath lab, call an election

by Gavan Reilly  18th Jan 2017  17:50
Today FM image

Junior minister in challenge to opposition

The junior minister at the centre of a dispute over cardiac services in Waterford has challenged Fianna Fáil to call an election over the issue.

John Halligan says it would prove Fianna Fail's commitment to a second permanent 'cath lab' at the University Hospital there.

Halligan reached a deal last week for a mobile cath lab to be provided at the hospital for limited hours.

But with opposition parties saying the facility isn't enough, Halligan challenged Fianna Fail to trigger an election over it:

  • Today FM image

    How's my hair?

    Today FM image

    Halligan: If FF care about cath lab, call an election

    Today FM image

    Listen | Nouvelle Vague #TheMcLooneSessions

    Today FM image

    'Atypical' BSE case discovered in dead cow

  • Today FM image

    Dermot & Dave bring a brand new show to Today FM

    Today FM image

    Gift 2017 - Looking Forward.

    Today FM image

    Conor McGregor stars in bizarre American advert for Horse...

    Today FM image

    Should NAMA provide buildings for the homeless?

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos