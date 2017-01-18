Halligan: If FF care about cath lab, call an election

Junior minister in challenge to opposition

The junior minister at the centre of a dispute over cardiac services in Waterford has challenged Fianna Fáil to call an election over the issue.

John Halligan says it would prove Fianna Fail's commitment to a second permanent 'cath lab' at the University Hospital there.

Halligan reached a deal last week for a mobile cath lab to be provided at the hospital for limited hours.

But with opposition parties saying the facility isn't enough, Halligan challenged Fianna Fail to trigger an election over it: