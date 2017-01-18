Love it? Like it!

How's my hair?

by Susan Keogh  18th Jan 2017  17:51
Today FM image

Donald Trump waxwork unveiled ahead of Friday

A Donald Trump waxwork has been unveiled at Madame Tussauds - ahead of his inauguration on Friday. 

A team of people have been working on this for 5 months.

Four are being made - one for London, Washington DC, New York and Orlando. 

He's dressed in a navy suit, with a white shirt and a red tie, and is portrayed in front of the Oval Office at the White House. 

Today FM Image

But the waxwork presented the team with some challenges. 

His hair which is perhaps his most famous feature.

For research purposes the team had to call on the stylist from The Apprentice to get the low down on how he styles his hair to make sure it looked realistic. 

Finishing touches have now been added and visitors will be able to see it from Friday.

