13 Cancer Cases May Have Been Missed At Wexford General Hospital

An external review of bowl screening measures at Wexford General Hospital is due to be published later.

It's after thirteen cases of cancer were found following a recall of over 600 patients.

Hundreds of colonoscopies at Wexford General Hospital have been examined by external experts hired by the HSE.

They were called in after concerns were raised about the conclusions drawn from routine tests.

Reviewers found that 13 patients had Cancers that were either missed in the original screenings, or developed since then.

They were all under the care of the same consultant, who's been on leave since the issue emerged 2 years ago.

The hospital has apologised to patients.

The published review is expected to highlight any potential flaws in their quality assurance measures.