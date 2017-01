Obama's Final Press Conference

Image: White House

He advised Trump not to make decisions on his own

Barack Obama has revealed in his last news conference as US president that he's advised Donald Trump not to make decisions on his own.

He says the magnitude of the job is such that "you can't do it by yourself".

Speaking to journalists at the White House, Mr Obama also defended his decision to reduce the prison sentence of Wikileaks whistleblower Chelsea Manning.

And he ended on an optimistic note about the future of the country.